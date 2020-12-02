COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more north central Idaho residents as the illness infects a growing number of people.
The half-dozen deaths reported Tuesday were one of the largest totals of fatalities recorded in a single day in the region.
Four of the deceased were in Nez Perce County, where three people in their 80s and one individual in their 70s succumbed to the disease, said Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email.
The other two fatalities were in Idaho County, with one person in their 80s and one individual in their 90s dying of COVID-19, she said.
No additional details about the deaths were provided. The increase brings the number of deaths in the five-county region that also includes Latah, Lewis and Clearwater counties to 51.
The region saw 149 new cases reported Tuesday. Overall, north central Idaho has had 5,595 cases, with 2,886 of those classified as recovered.
The coronavirus has “really surged” in the past few weeks in the area and health officials anticipate that will continue, Macke said.
“We are all tired,” she said. “We all miss our friends and families. Unfortunately the virus doesn’t take a backseat because we are tired of it.”
Everyone should remain vigilant and take precautions such as staying home as much as possible, limiting interactions with others, social distancing and washing hands frequently, Macke said.
“These are small sacrifices to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our most vulnerable residents and to reduce the burden on our health care system,” she said.
On Tuesday, the greatest number of new cases was in Nez Perce County with 74, bringing that county’s total to 2,341, with 1,132 who are recovered and 36 deaths.
Latah County’s cases grew by 31 to 1,726, with 1,055 recovered and three deaths.
In Clearwater County there were 20 new cases Tuesday. Overall, 526 people in Clearwater County have contracted COVID-19. A total of 176 have recovered and no one has died.
Another 19 cases were recorded Tuesday in Idaho County, where 797 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 428 have recovered and eight have died.
Five more people were reported to have COVID-19 in Lewis County on Tuesday. That county’s totals are now at 205 cases with 95 recovered and four deaths.
Southeastern Washington had 20 new cases and didn’t report any deaths Tuesday. Whitman County reached a total of 2,363 coronavirus infections with 10 new cases Tuesday. Five individuals are hospitalized and the county has had 22 deaths.
Asotin County has nine present hospitalizations. Its cases rose by nine to 808 on Tuesday and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 13.
Garfield County reported a single new case, bringing its total COVID-19 cases to 72, with one death.
In other coronavirus news:
Nez Perce County is accepting applications for grants of as much as $15,000 for businesses and not-for-profit organizations within its boundaries that had extra costs because of coronavirus on or after June 20.
The grant money can be used for expenses such as rent, utilities and purchases of personal protective equipment, according to a joint news release from Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston.
To be eligible for the grants, entities need to show that they experienced some kind of hardship because of COVID-19 such as local closure orders, social distancing requirements, increased need for personal protective equipment or supply chain disruptions.
The county has a total of $150,000 that it received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to award.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. Applications can be submitted at bit.ly/3lwdtx8. The city of Lewiston is helping Nez Perce County administer the program.
Because of the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email, or by appointment only, continuing the suspension of in-person service through Dec. 12.
City council meetings will be conducted as scheduled, according to a news release from the city of Moscow.
Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Gov. Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
The following services are available at the listed telephone numbers:
Community planning and design, (208) 883-7022; public utilities and services, water, (208) 882-3122; public utilities and services, streets, (208) 883-7097; utility billing, (208) 883-7043; city administration and all other inquiries, (208) 883-7000; all emergencies, 911; nonemergency public safety concerns, (208) 882-COPS.
The Idaho Humanities Council is accepting applications for grants of more than $1,000 for projects that focus on literature, history, philosophy, art history, archeology and other humanities disciplines.
The council is interested in requests that encourage participation from Idaho’s diverse populations and under-served audiences, according to a news release from the Idaho Humanities Council. All applicants must adhere to local rules about the coronavirus.
Applications are due by Dec. 15. Additional information is available at www.idahohumanities.org by clicking on the grant heading.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.