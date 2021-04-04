Six candidates advanced during a non-partisan primary election Saturday for three positions on the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.
In-person voting was done in Kamiah, Orofino and Lapwai, and these were the results:
Seat 1 — Mary Jane Miles and Ryan Oatman (no vote tallies available).
Seat 2 — Samuel Penny (139 votes) and Ferris Paisano (126).
Seat 3 — Shirley Allman (461) and James Spencer (63).
The final election for the three seats will be held May 8.
The nine-member executive com-mittee serves staggered three-year terms.