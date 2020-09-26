BELLINGHAM, Wash. — One week after a Ferndale man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two young boys, his sister is suspected of threatening to kill or harm witnesses in the case against her brother.
Ferndale police on Thursday booked Linda Ross, 48, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of witness intimidation.
Ross’ brother, Alexander Eugene Ross, 46, was arrested Sept. 17 on suspicion he sexually assaulted two young boys who were known to him after one of the boys reported the incident, Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told the Bellingham Herald at the time.
Jail records show Alexander Ross is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.
Since his arrest, Linda Ross made several threats to kill or physically harm witnesses in the case against Alexander Ross, Ferndale spokesperson Sherry DeJong told the Herald in an email Frida. She even took steps to follow through on the threats to the point of placing the witnesses in fear for their safety, DeJong wrote.
Bellingham police located Ross Thursday and transferred her into the custody of Ferndale officers so she could be booked into jail, DeJong reported.
Whatcom County Superior Court records show Linda Ross is scheduled to make her preliminary appearance Friday afternoon.