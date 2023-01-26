The remaining water in Lewiston's High Reservoir, which failed last week, was pumped out of the damaged structure Wednesday. The city of Lewiston successfully isolated the reservoir from the rest of its water system on Wednesday and rerouted water. Today, city staff will monitor how the changes are functioning and adjust water pressures. They will also be waiting for the results of water samples and working with the Department of Environmental Quality to have a boil water order lifted on the roughly 3,800 of the 6,000 residences and businesses served by its system.
The remaining water in Lewiston's High Reservoir, which failed last week, was pumped out of the damaged structure Wednesday. The city of Lewiston successfully isolated the reservoir from the rest of its water system on Wednesday and rerouted water. Today, city staff will monitor how the changes are functioning and adjust water pressures. They will also be waiting for the results of water samples and working with the Department of Environmental Quality to have a boil water order lifted on the roughly 3,800 of the 6,000 residences and businesses served by its system.
August Frank/Tribune
The inside of the burst reservoir is seen on a worker's cellphone as water is pumped out Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Workers pump water out of the burst reservoir Wednesday off of 16th Avenue in Lewiston.
The remaining water in Lewiston's High Reservoir, which failed last week, was pumped out of the damaged structure Wednesday. The city of Lewiston successfully isolated the reservoir from the rest of its water system on Wednesday and rerouted water. Today, city staff will monitor how the changes are functioning and adjust water pressures. They will also be waiting for the results of water samples and working with the Department of Environmental Quality to have a boil water order lifted on the roughly 3,800 of the 6,000 residences and businesses served by its system.