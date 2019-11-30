The Interstate Bridge was closed for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon after a pickup truck skidded on a patch of ice and struck one of the bridge’s pillars, accordingly to the Lewiston Police Department.
A male and female who were in the Ford Ranger that crashed were taken to the hospital, Officer Connor Morbeck said. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m., and the bridge was reopened at around 5:45.
A few railings by the bridge’s sidewalk were knocked out in the accident, Morbeck said, but an engineer from the Washington Department of Transportation examined the bridge and said it was sound.