Single-vehicle wreck near Genesee

A firefighter is seen through the broken window of a car that crashed on U.S. Highway 95 south of Genesee on late Tuesday morning. The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was out of the car when officers from the Idaho State Police arrived at the scene, according to an ISP dispatcher.

 August Frank/Tribune

