POMEROY — A Pomeroy woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 12 nine miles east of Pomeroy Thursday morning.

Vanessa S. Mauhar, 39, was driving a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck when she crossed the centerline and the vehicle rolled coming to a stop in the eastbound ditch, a Washington State Patrol news release said. The accident happened at 6:16 a.m. Thursday at milepost 414.

Mauhar was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Mauhar was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

