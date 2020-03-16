BOISE — The U.S. House early Saturday morning passed a sweeping coronavirus economic aid package to deal with the virus rapidly spreading across the nation.
One Idaho congressman voted against the measure. Another voted for it.
No Democrats voted against the bill. Among the 40 Republicans voting no is freshman Idaho U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents Idaho’s 1st District covering north and western Idaho. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who represents the 2nd District, voted yes.
The package provides:
l free coronavirus testing
lemergency paid sick and family leave
lemergency food aid
lunemployment among other items aimed to expedite response to and treatment of the coronavirus
lfinancial assistance to people and businesses affected by virus’ effect on the nation’s economy;
The House passed the package, H.R. 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act, on a bipartisan 363-40 vote.
President Donald Trump backs the measure, which came after two days of intense negotiations between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Statesman asked Fulcher why he chose to vote no.
Here is Fulcher’s full statement:
“The coronavirus aid package was negotiated between Speaker Pelosi and Sec. Mnuchin. The president had agreed in principle, but other Republicans were cut out of the negotiation and the final draft was still being written while voting was taking place, reportedly, with drafting errors yet to be corrected. We did know that billions in spending were included having nothing to do with coronavirus, and government was mandating small businesses to pay sick leave. After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another (roughly) $50 billion not knowing exactly what it was for, other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort. We should have stayed until we got it right.”
Just before the House was slated to vote on the measure, Trump wrote on Twitter, “I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES! ... Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!”
The U.S. Senate is expected to take up the bill when it returns to Capitol Hill today.
Following Friday’s announcement of Idaho’s first coronavirus case, Idaho U.S. Sen. Jim Risch issued a news release stating he will work with his colleagues in the U.S. Senate to pass emergency funding where needed.
Crapo has not publicly commented on emergency funding, but on Twitter on Friday he wrote, “As Idaho confirms its first positive case of the coronavirus, I pray for that individual’s speedy recovery. I will stay in close communication with (Gov. Brad Little) to ensure Idaho has the resources necessary to continue being proactive to stop the spread of the virus.”