Silly goose

A goose becomes the outlier from the skein as he flies upside down while twisting his head to remain upright as the geese come in for a landing under harsh winds on Mann Lake recently. Flying upside down is known as "whiffling," during which a bird will rapidly descend with a zig-zagging motion. The aerodynamics usually at play during flight that give the bird lift become inverted and drop them toward the ground faster.

 August Frank/Tribune

A goose becomes the outlier from the skein as he flies upside down while twisting his head to remain upright as the geese come in for a landing under harsh winds on Mann Lake recently. Flying upside down is known as “whiffling,” during which a bird will rapidly descend with a zig-zagging motion. The aerodynamics usually at play during flight that give the bird lift become inverted and drop them toward the ground faster.

Tags

Recommended for you