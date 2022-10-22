Well, I heard the first official long-term weather forecast for the coming winter.
According to the experts at the local hardware store, the last time we had a balmy fall like we’re having now, it was followed by some of the heaviest snowfall in decades.
“So we’re in for it now,” the experts said.
Experts, in this context, refers to anybody who is willing to stick their neck out and predict the weather months ahead.
Not even the National Weather Service will do that. Of course, that federal agency is filled with college-educated meteorologists who rely on the latest science and technology to tell them what’s coming up weather-wise. So what do they know?
One of my sources for weather predictions, as well as cornbread recipes and gardening tips, is the Farmer’s Almanac. I have never been sure exactly where the Farmer’s Almanac gets its information, but I think it has something to do with the moon and wooly worms.
This year, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the winter of 2022-23 will be filled with plenty of “shaking, shivering and shoveling.”
Which is pretty much the same prediction the Farmer’s Almanac has had since its founding in 1818. And I’ll bet it’s never been wrong.
Probably the only thing that causes people more anxiety than weather is pregnancy. And depending on how you want to look at it, they’re almost the same thing.
I check the weather forecast every day during the winter but, really, the news is always the same. Yes, it will snow. Yes, it will be cold. It’s just the days on which it happens that we don’t know for sure and please, dear God, don’t let it happen when I have a doctor’s appointment or plans to go to Costco.
One of the things that bothers me most about this upcoming winter is the high price of heating fuel. Last spring, I almost had a heart attack after fuel prices shot up and my heating oil bill nearly canceled out my retirement funds. I’m an old person; I like to be warm, so it’s a little unsettling to think I may have to go back to the days when Richard Nixon advised Americans to keep their thermostats at a minimum so as to thwart OPEC’s designs on knee-capping the rest of the world. You remember those days — back when oil prices were less than a dollar a gallon.
Yet, as uncomfortable as we may be in this country, my heart goes out to all those folks in Europe and elsewhere who are suffering even higher fuel prices and may not be able to afford to heat their homes at all. That is a pain we all can feel.
And we know who we can blame for this misery. That Russian guy who has proven to be the world’s worst neighbor.
Would somebody please just send that guy to his room?