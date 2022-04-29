When Red Alan signs off the KRLC-AM morning show today — probably not long after he plays Roy Rogers’ version of “Happy Trails” — it will mark the end of a radio career that started 50 years ago.
Wayne Grubb, who uses Red Alan as his on-air nom de plume, has broadcast sports, played country music and brought a conversational style to the airwaves of the region since 1972. And he’s decided that today’s 6-10 a.m. show will be his last.
“I’ll miss it a lot, I think,” said Grubb, a 66-year-old Lewiston native. “I’ve got a pretty good group of people that listen for that morning show at KRLC. They call up all the time; I probably have seven or eight or nine people that call every morning. ... I’ll miss talking with them. I don’t think I’m going to miss getting up in the morning.”
Four years ago, Grubb became KRLC’s morning show host after he retired from the U.S. Postal Service at Clarkston. As Red Alan, he plays classic country songs and lets listeners buy, sell and trade goods during the 30-minute “Call-in Classifieds” portion of the show.
“I do like country music,” Grubb said, “but I would say I’m probably more of a classic rock ’n’ roller than a country music fan.”
Grubb made his broadcasting debut in 1972 on KLHS, the former Lewiston High radio station. He broadcasted the first basketball game on KLHS, running a wire from the radio room on the second floor of the high school to Booth Hall. He was a senior and was helped by his eighth grade brother, Denny, who kept statistics for him.
Gene Hamblin, one of the owners of 4-K Radio, heard Grubb on KLHS and hired him to broadcast sports on his stations. Grubb called games for KOZE in St. Maries when he was attending North Idaho College at Coeur d’Alene for two years, then was hired as a full-time disc jockey and sports broadcaster at KORT in Grangeville in 1974.
Grubb then had his first tour as a DJ at KRLC for two years, then was off the radio from 1977-79. He returned to broadcast sports on KOZE for seven years, then called Clarkston High sports on KCLK for 11 years. He came back to KRLC in 1998, and has been a part of the station’s lineup ever since.
Grubb particularly enjoyed broadcasting sports, and usually served as the play-by-play man. He was on the call for Lewis-Clark State College’s first NAIA World Series championship in 1984, and he covered the great Lapwai High boys’ basketball teams of the late 1980s that won 81 consecutive games and three straight state titles.
He learned much about the profession from Hamblin, who set a strict standard for how a broadcaster should conduct himself. He would even give Grubb pointers while they were on the air together calling games.
“I would be talking while I’m doing the play-by-play,” Grubb said, “and if I’d say something incorrectly as far as my English, he’d jab me, elbow me in the side, and then he’d write on a piece of paper — as I’m still broadcasting — how I should correct what I’m saying.
“As far as the rules and the radio etiquette, it basically all came from him.”
When Grubb first broke into radio, he said there were three radio stations in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Now there are somewhere around 20.
“It’s a lot more specialized,” he said. “Everybody is trying to get their little piece of the pie.”
Automation has made the DJ business easier; almost all music and commercials are digital and can be automatically cued up. Many DJs record their voice tracks ahead of time, which Grubb did in the past, but his morning show the last four years has been live.
Grubb and his wife, Leanne, are planning to travel after he retires, and he has projects in his wood shop he wants to tackle. Plus, he’ll get to sleep in a bit when he doesn’t have a 6 a.m. show to broadcast.
Those who tune in to his final show this morning might hear a bit more “rocky” music, Grubb said.
“I’ll still play some requests, I suppose, if they call up. But it’s mainly going to be songs I want to hear.”
