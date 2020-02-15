Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton (left) grins as Marion Shinn, the first career and technical education dean in the history of LCSC, participates in the good-luck tradition of signing his name to a wall stud to be used in the construction of LCSC’s new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, which is set to open this fall in the Lewiston Orchards. The signing ceremony took place in the LCSC Student Union Building on Friday in Lewiston. Starting in 1948, Shinn oversaw vocational extension night classes for adults taught out of Lewiston High School until LCSC tasked him with starting a formal program at the college in 1965. “It’s been my dream since 1965,” said Shinn, on the construction of the new CTE center.
Students, faculty, staff, donors and community members circle around wall studs to be signed for Lewis-Clark State College’s new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, set to open this fall in the Lewiston Orchards.