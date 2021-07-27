Sign of the times

Aaron Landkammer tosses pieces of shingles into a raised garbage bin as he and others from J. McFarland Roofing and General Construction work on the roof of the River Tree Inn and Suites on Bridge Street in Clarkston on Monday afternoon. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high of 98 on Monday, which came after the valley’s 15th triple-digit day of the summer Sunday, when an official high of 102 was recorded at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
