Sick tricks

Austin Johnson/Tribune Parker Wilson, of Lewiston, pops a 360 flip while friend Elijah Chavez watches Tuesday afternoon at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

