Three times this past week I have overheard people say:
“You had enough winter yet?”
“I am sick of this winter weather.”
“I am so over winter. I’m ready for spring.”
These winter-weary folks complained about the slick roads, the slush, the high heating bills and being stuck at home with nothing to entertain themselves with but Netflix reruns and board games.
It’s so easy to get bogged down in the dregs of a winter snowstorm. It seems like it’s been going on and on for months and then you realize: oh, it’s only been two days. And, actually, winter hasn’t even officially started yet. That’s a few weeks away. But there’s no reason you can’t complain now and get a jump on it.
When it comes to winter and other unpleasant things, I have learned that there are usually two ways of looking at them. One way focuses on all the bad stuff that can happen and makes you feel frustrated and depressed.
The other way leads to total despair.
Take, for example, the other day when about 3 feet of snow fell on the Camas Prairie. The National Weather Service guy said it was only 9 inches but he wasn’t here shoveling out my driveway like I was.
You can trust me — it was 3 feet.
Then the snow plow came by and plowed out the road — calvary to the rescue! Until I realized the plow had left a huge berm of snow right in front of my driveway that I had to shovel out by hand.
Good thing I have built up my upper body strength hauling those beehives around, I thought. And good thing I stocked up on ibuprofen before this storm hit.
And speaking of bees, my honey bees don’t seem to be taking this winter weather all that well, either. Every day I go out to check them and have to brush off dozens of dead bees from the doorway
to the hives. The other day one feisty little guard bee flew out to try to sting me but she forgot that bees can’t fly in this weather so she crashed into the snow. I picked her up to try to rescue her and she stung me. The last stand of revenge from a valiant fighter bee.
I have been looking for some reason to improve my attitude about all this, especially considering there’s at least three months of winter ahead of us. So I read recently that a person can either appreciate the snow as it is or gripe and complain about it and all the problems snow can cause. In which case, this wise person said, you will have less joy in your life but you’ll still have just as much snow.
Didn’t improve my attitude a bit.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
