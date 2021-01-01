Monday marks the end of an era at the Lewiston Tribune.
It will be the final Monday print edition, with the Tribune transitioning the following week from seven to six days a week of home delivery. For the historically curious, this family-owned publication has been distributed seven days a week for the past 116 years of its 129-year lifespan.
Not a bad run.
As we’ve previously reported, the Tribune, like many businesses, has been hit hard economically by the worldwide pandemic. It has resulted in the need to reduce the size of our workforce along with the equally difficult decision by Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford to cut by one the number of print editions delivered each week.
It’s a trend not uncommon in the newspaper world. Our neighbor to the north, the Spokesman-Review, dropped its Saturday print edition in 2020 and the Idaho Statesman in Boise did the same in 2019. Nampa’s Idaho Press cut its Monday edition back in 2016.
Since we made the announcement, the phones have been ringing here with subscribers wanting to know what will become of some of their favorite features that have regularly appeared in the Monday newspaper.
Rest assured, we will be keeping as much as we can.
For fans of Kathy Hedberg’s Monday Up Front column, it will move to Saturdays starting Jan. 16.
The Big Picture, which highlights the talents of our photo staff, will relocate to the back of Sunday A.M. beginning Jan. 17.
Another Monday regular, Flashback, which features stories, photographs and advertisements from the Tribune’s historic archives, will now appear in the Tuesday edition starting Jan. 12.
The Monday comics page also will run in Tuesday editions starting Jan. 12. That will provide the added treat for lovers of comic strips from “B.C.” to “Zits,” “Beetle Bailey” to “Wizard of Id” of two rather than one page of comics to read that day of the week.
For all the puzzle people out there, we are still working out the logistics, but the plan is to move the Monday crossword, Jumble and Sudoku puzzles to either the Tuesday edition or possibly into Sunday A.M.
My apologies to those who start the day by checking out their horoscope or reading the advice of Dear Abby. The Monday version of those two offerings will be going away for now, but I’m researching what it would take to have them run online only. Stay tuned.
None of this, with the exception of eliminating the Monday print offering, is set in stone. Positive suggestions are welcome and encouraged either by the email address or my office phone number, both listed below.
We understand this is a big change for our Tribune subscribers. It was President John F. Kennedy who said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
Believe me, if there was a better option, we wouldn’t be cutting Mondays. But change is necessary and needed if, as Kennedy said, we are to avoid the risk of missing the future.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.