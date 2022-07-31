<text>left</text><text>: Rose Thomason, 2, of Clarkston, pretends she is a race car driver in Donny Meckel’s 2011 Chevy Camero on Saturday during the ninth annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.</text>The trophy for best import stands beside Lewis County resident Cotten Stottlemyre’s 2019 Honda Civic Type R on Saturday.
The trophy for best import stands before Lewis resident Cotten Stottlemyre’s 2019 Honda Civic Type R on Saturday during the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
Cotten Stottlemyre, of Lewiston, poses next to his tricked out 2019 Honda Civic Type R on Saturday after taking first place in the import category of the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
<text>Norris Irish’s Chevy 210 reflects off his sunglasses Saturday during the ninth annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.</text>
Trophies made of various car parts wait to be collected by the winners of 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
A crowd admires a collection of new and classic cars Saturday during the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
Norris Irish’s driving buddy keeps it cool in the back seat of his Chevy 210 Saturday during the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
A cerulean blue Chevy 210 belonging to Norris Irish glimmers in sun Saturday during the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
A photo captured with drone Saturday shows all the cars competing in the 9th annual CVMA Show and Shine car show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
The blue and white paint gleamed on the 1955 Chevrolet Model 210 that Norris Irish brought Saturday to a show and shine at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston.
The colors of the two-door sedan, especially the blue, are among the many things that Irish appreciates about the car, which he acquired about five years ago with the restoration complete.
Irish was one of about 60 individuals who entered cars, motorcycles, trucks and even vans in the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Lewiston event. It gave participants a chance to talk about their cars and raise money for members of the military who have risked their lives defending the United States.
It was held just before the Snake River Rock Festival, which featured more than 10 bands that played in the afternoon and evening. The concerts were sponsored by American Warfighters, and its proceeds also benefited veterans.
The Lewiston group of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is part of an organization that has members throughout the United States and in countries where the U.S. has military bases.
Membership is limited to combat veterans, but the organization helps veterans from all eras and branches of the military with any need that arises anywhere they reside, said Brandon O’Brien, of Clarkston, executive officer of the group.
That can include donations to veterans’ homes, yard work, assistance to avoid foreclosure on homes or linking veterans with formal and informal mental health support, he said.
The rides the groups organize and the volunteer work they do give members avenues to develop friendships with people who have had similar experiences, he said.
“Everybody knows a veteran in need, but they don’t know how to get them help,” O’Brien said.
The importance of that cause was one of the reasons that Irish attended the show and shine even though an excessive heat warning was in effect in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley (see breakout, Page 1C).
Irish and the other car enthusiasts were focused on the vehicles and people at the event, not the heat.
The vehicle Irish had on display was the same make and model as one he purchased as a young adult for $250 in 1966 to restore.
A few years later he sold it for $1,100, even though it was one of his favorite cars. It was just after his first child was born. He needed the money for a washer and dryer and other expenses of his happily growing family.
“That was the best trade I ever made to get rid of the car,” Irish said.
And while he never doubted the decision, he was excited to find another in such good shape.
Everything on the car, except the engine, wheels and upholstery is original, and had been carefully refurbished. The doors are so solid they close with barely any force, Irish said.
The ride is a little bumpy, but that’s part of its charm, he said.
“(1955) Chevys are actually pretty special,” Irish said.