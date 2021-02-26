Showing the ducks how it’s done

Sutton Richardson, 2½, jumps in the mud while feeding ducks with her great-grandparents, Ron and Tina Heitmann, at the Kiwanis Park ponds Wednesday.August Frank/Tribune

