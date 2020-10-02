A city of Moscow employee leaves work while being applauded and cheered for by a group of well-wishers in the community on Thursday evening outside Moscow City Hall. The group of about a dozen has been meeting every day this week to show city employees their appreciation for the jobs they do.
