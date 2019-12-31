FIR ISLAND — While many of the first-graders in Dalia Delgado and Lyn Anderson’s class may get to Madison Elementary School by car or bus, their ancestors may have used horses.
And while they can turn the lights on and off in their classrooms, any ancestors who attended Skagit City School didn’t have that luxury.
“Back in the day, kids might have had to bring a candle here to help their teacher,” said Karen Asp Talbert, a retired teacher and volunteer with the Skagit County Historical Museum. Her grandparents attended the old schoolhouse tucked away between Mount Vernon and Conway.
The Madison students recently participated in the new Pioneer Days program being offered by the museum at Skagit City School.
“It’s a tangible, hands-on way for them to learn to sew, weave, make an autograph book,” said Tricia Scheer, museum education and outreach coordinator.
Pioneer Days is a daylong program full of workshops and activities to teach students what life was like in the county’s early days. Included are lessons on its logging and farming histories and on the lives of the Coast Salish people.
“We’re tying in past and present,” said Anderson. “Learning about history helps them to understand our present.”
For Anderson and Delgado, who co-teach the dual-language class, the experience will be multicultural as the students will take the lessons they’ve learned at Pioneer Days and expand on them in both English and Spanish.
The Pioneer Days program provides a foundation for the students to draw from as they continue to learn about history in the classroom, the teachers said.
The students in Delgado and Anderson’s class learned what it was like to use an old logging saw, made candles, learned how to weave and learned to sew on buttons. They also learned how to make butter and then got to taste some of it.
“It’s hands-on; that’s the most important part,” Scheer said. “Creative ways that can use the things they have and an appreciation of different styles of life. What we’re trying to express to these students is how people lived in Skagit County in all the different decades and help them find relevancy.”
(TNS)
— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports