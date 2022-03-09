Skyrocketing fuel prices are expected to add an unexpected burden on farmers as they prepare for spring planting this year.
“Some farmers already have fuel locked in and delivered to their farm for spring planting,” said Tim McGreevy, chief executive office for the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council in Moscow.
“But they still have to fill their pickups up and their tractors. It’s going to be an additional unexpected expense and this is a pretty big price increase.”
Regular unleaded and diesel prices topped $4 a gallon earlier this week, and with the announcement Tuesday that the U.S. will ban Russian energy imports, domestic prices on fuel are expected to climb even higher.
And it’s not only the gas for pickups and tractors that will hit farmers in the pocketbook. Nitrogen fertilizer, which is made from natural gas, also has been climbing in price.
McGreevy said one advantage for pulses — which include dry peas, lentils and chickpeas, all staple crops in the region — is that they don’t necessarily have to be treated with nitrogen-based fertilizer in the spring.
But grain crops “have to have nitrogen fertilizer if you want a yield that’s close to your average on your farm,” McGreevy said. All canola, barley, and spring-planted barley and wheat “require a pretty good jag of fertilizer, at least in our cropping systems.”
The U.S. Wheat Associates reported Monday that wheat prices have surged in recent days in reaction to the uncertainty stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Both countries are known as the breadbasket of Eastern Europe and the surrounding region, producing about 25% of the world’s grain and pulse crops. With those markets potentially closed off, wheat grown in other parts of the world is shooting up in price.
According to U.S. Wheat Associates, soft red winter wheat jumped 59 cents a bushel this week and hard red winter wheat went up 60 cents a bushel.
Soft white wheat, which is primarily grown in this region, was selling in the $11 to $12 a bushel range as of Tuesday morning compared to $9.22 a bushel Feb. 28.
Weather is an additional worry this year. Even though the area has received some much-needed precipitation in the past week, the U.S. Drought Monitor is continuing to rank most of the region in the severe drought category, and parts of Nez Perce and Lewis counties are listed in the extreme drought range.
“I think it’s a concern because we’re still reeling from what happened a year ago,” McGreevy said. “Pulse yields were off 50% to 60% (because of the drought). It was the worst year since 1977. ... So I think every grower is definitely taking a look at that. Our subsoils are certainly not recharged yet, although we had good rains last week that were nice. The moisture went into the ground and not into the creek. But the truth is, spring crops are dependent in large part on good rains once they get planted in April or early May. If they get good rain in June, we have a great crop but we still need to get rain after we put this crop in the ground in order to have good yields.”
That will become even more urgent as the Russian-Ukraine crisis continues and the rest of the world looks for other places to buy grain, he said.
“People have to eat so it would be a poor time to suffer another drought in the United States, given the current geopolitical situation,” McGreevy said. “So we know there’s pain and it’s impacted field prices and fuel prices and it’s a wake-up call that another country can, unprovoked, invade another country. That wouldn’t go down so well in the farming communities I know. You don’t think they’d be fighting like hell?”
