The outcome of an auction this week for Shopko’s Lewiston property hasn’t yet been determined.
The auction was held after Shopko filed bankruptcy and closed 363 locations in 24 states, including stores in Pullman and Orofino.
“We’re still waiting for the buyer to sign the contract. We should know early next week,” said Adam Sklaver, the listing broker for the ground lease holder.
The deal will close 30 days after the contract is signed. After that, the buyer and the amount paid for the property will be disclosed.
The winning bidder will own the 94,007-square-foot building with significant conditions. It’s on a 9-acre site with a parking lot.
The building is empty except for Shoptikal, an optometry practice that has a $15,246 monthly lease for a portion of the store through October.
Shoptikal will remain open and is relocating to 2331 Thain Grade, Suite 101, a space that once housed Quiznos, likely sometime in September.
Right now, the building is owned by an unnamed party that leases the site from McCann Ranch & Livestock Co.
That is the same entity that owns the other buildings in the Shopko development where Sportsman’s Warehouse is located, said Bill McCann Jr., a director of the McCann Ranch & Livestock Co.
That lease could potentially be extended until Jan. 31, 2038, but at that time would expire unless McCann Ranch & Livestock Co. wanted to enter a new agreement, said Sklaver, who is employed by CBRE brokerage in southern Florida.
The auction occurred entirely online, beginning midday Tuesday and ending 48 hours later. The bidding started at $1 and the seller had agreed to accept the highest bid regardless of the amount.
In addition to the offer for the building, the buyer is responsible for auction fees. They are $20,000 for a bid of less than $400,000 and 5 percent of the offer for a bid that is higher than $400,000.
