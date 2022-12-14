Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Georgana Thorep-Verg, 7, center, goes full cheese mode for her picture with holiday shopping helper Officer Jesse Rudiger and the Grinch on Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
Aydon Radle, 6, shows a potential gift selection to Officer Bryon Denny of the Lewiston PD on Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lexi Warren, 7, and police officer Adam Carson receive some gift wrapping help from a Walmart employee Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Georgana Thorep-Verg, 7, center, goes full cheese mode for her picture with holiday shopping helper Officer Jesse Rudiger and the Grinch on Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A polaroid of Rylan Quint, center, with Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik and the Grinch sits atop of wrapped gift Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik gives a young holiday shopper a high five after a successful gift wrapping session Tuesday during the Shop with a Cop event at the Clarkston Walmart.
It’s hard to know who had bigger smiles, the kids picking out presents for their families or the law enforcement officers helping with the gift giving.
After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shop with a Cop returned in full swing Tuesday morning at the Clarkston Walmart. Community services officer John Morbeck of the Clarkston Police Department was checking in kids at the front of the store and pairing them up with an officer. Each child received a $75 Walmart gift card to buy presents and McDonald’s supplied some food and drinks for breakfast. There were about 50 kids from Lewiston, Clarkston and Pomeroy. School counselors select the kids for the program.
Morbeck said some of the kids are picked because their families are struggling financially or because their families have had adverse experiences with law enforcement officials.
“It gives little kids the chance to see (officers) do something wwgood and fun,” Morbeck said.
Clarkston police officer Kyle Nichols and Abby Baldwin were teamed up to find presents for Baldwin’s family. The third grader from Pomeroy Elementary didn’t have a list. She didn’t need one.
“I know what they like,” Baldwin said confidently. “And I know what my older sister needs.”
“She was on a mission,” Nichols said about Baldwin’s shopping focus. Although finding gifts for her parents was a little harder.
It was the first time Baldwin and Nichols participated in the event, but both were having fun shopping together. However, one person was trying to spoil the event: the Grinch.
The green mean one showed up at Walmart and was occasionally stealing gifts from kids’ shopping carts.
The Grinch already took one item from Baldwin, the first present she put in her cart.
“I’m watching you, Grinch,” Baldwin said to the Dr. Seuss character who was slinking around the area where Walmart employees were wrapping gifts.
Baldwin wasn’t the only kid who was keeping an eye on the Christmas-stealing character.
Shalaya Thorpe-Berg, a first grader from Highland Elementary, was trying to boss the Grinch around, though not always successfully. He took a gift from her too.
“He’s naughty, naughty, naughty,” she said.
Later, one child decided to give the Grinch his very own present, an onion with a black bow on top. The Grinch showed off his present to Thorpe-Berg, who questioned his tastes, but took a couple of pictures with the Grinch anyway.
Thorpe-Berg was buying presents for eight of her family members and one for herself with Lewiston police officer Sara Brymer. Thorpe-Berg was waiting until Christmas to give her family their gifts.
Isabelle Stormes, a third grader from Grantham Elementary, had three sisters and her parents to buy presents for. Lewiston police Capt. Jeff Klone said Stormes bought presents for her family before she began shopping for herself.
Stormes and Klone also got a picture with the Grinch on a polaroid, so she got to keep a print out of the picture. In one of the photos, the Grinch, true to form, placed his hand in front of Stormes, blocking her face from the picture. The mischievous act didn’t seem to faze her as she excitedly showed off the photo.
Klone has helped out with the event for the last several years, and said he enjoys having fun with the kids. For Lewiston police Chief Jason Kuzik, it was his first time participating in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but he took part in a similar event at his former department in Nevada.
This time his role was simple: He was the shopping cart pusher while Rylan Quint, a fifth grader from Heights Elementary, picked out gifts. They came within $1 of their budgeted gift card. Quint is giving her gifts as early Christmas presents to her family. She said giving gifts is better than receiving them.
Walmart store manager Esmeralda Zaragoza is new to the Lewiston store but came from the Moscow location, which also participated in the Shop with a Cop event.
“It’s a team effort for the whole store,” she said.
The program is funded through a Walmart grant and employees volunteer to wrap presents. Law enforcement officers from the Lewiston Police Department, Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office participated this year. Most officers were grateful to have the gift wrap option so they and the kids didn’t have to worry about wrapping the gifts or keeping them hidden until they were wrapped for Christmas.
This year, the Grinch, along with some elves and gingerbread men, joined in on the fun. The additional characters make the event bigger and more fun for the kids every year.
“It’s also a fun time for the associates,” Zaragoza said about her co-workers. “Seeing all the smiles on these kids.”