It’s hard to know who had bigger smiles, the kids picking out presents for their families or the law enforcement officers helping with the gift giving.

After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shop with a Cop returned in full swing Tuesday morning at the Clarkston Walmart. Community services officer John Morbeck of the Clarkston Police Department was checking in kids at the front of the store and pairing them up with an officer. Each child received a $75 Walmart gift card to buy presents and McDonald’s supplied some food and drinks for breakfast. There were about 50 kids from Lewiston, Clarkston and Pomeroy. School counselors select the kids for the program.

