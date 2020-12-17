Detective Sgt. Bryon Denny places a name tag on the jacket of 7-year-old Mason Lovejoy-Kalinoski during the annual Shop with a Cop event at Grantham Elementary School on Wednesday in Clarkston. The event gave police across the area a chance to do something positive with kids after all the other events they usually do were canceled because of COVID-19, Clarkston School Resource Officer John Morbeck said. Each kid received a gift card as an alternative to shopping in stores.

Tags

Recommended for you