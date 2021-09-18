Shooting in the shadows

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.