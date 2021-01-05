Shinn accepts Asotin County gavel and then comes out swinging

ASOTIN — Commissioner Brian Shinn is back in the driver’s seat as chairman of the Asotin County Commission.
Shinn took over the duties from the outgoing chairman, Chris Seubert, and Commissioner Chuck Whitman is now serving as vice chairman.
The county’s agenda was light this week because of the holidays. During committee reports, Shinn said the commissioners had few meetings to attend, but he listened to the last Clarkston City Council session, as he has done for the past nine years.
During his recap, Shinn said the council conducted its year-end business Dec. 28 and adopted a budget that includes $5,000-a-year raises for Clarkston’s top four officials. With the 5 percent increase, the police chief, fire chief, clerk and public works director will be paid $99,225 in 2021, and the police commander will now make $96,420. This group also received 5 percent raises in 2020.
On the flip side, non-represented Asotin County employees aren’t getting any raises this year, and the maximum increase for union workers is 2 percent, the commissioner said. The contract with the jail guild is still being negotiated. Elected officials, such as the auditor, assessor, treasurer and clerk, are paid $58,650.
With the ongoing pandemic and business shutdowns, most governments are practicing “fiscal austerity,” Shinn said, so the 5 percent raises in Clarkston for department heads and the police commander caught his attention.
“We’re all living in the same county, but apparently there’s a different financial reality in the city,” Shinn told the other commissioners.
Union workers in Clarkston’s fire, police, street, parks and sanitation departments negotiated raises from 2.5 to 2.6 percent for the next three years. However, the four top officials are not represented by unions.
In a letter to city residents, Mayor Monika Lawrence said Clarkston’s four department heads “have multiple sub departments within their responsibility and do their work with little or no support staff.”
Asotin County is still conducting its weekly meetings via Zoom because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders on the pandemic. The public can listen in by following links on the county’s website.
