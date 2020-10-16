Shining salmon

August Frank/TribuneA man walks across the foot bridge spanning the Levee Bypass as the light from the setting sun is reflected by the salmon and other designs on the side of the bridge earlier this week.

 August Frank/Tribune

A man walks across the foot bridge spanning the Levee Bypass as the light from the setting sun is reflected by the salmon and other designs on the side of the bridge earlier this week.

Tags

Recommended for you