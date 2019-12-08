Even on a mild, sunny December morning, the terrain that is home to the lighted Christmas star on the Lewiston Hill is treacherous.
Every step can easily turn into a fall on the steep, windy incline that is interspersed with patches of loose rock, grass and star thistle.
Yet in spite of the potential hazards, five members of the Clarkston Lions Club navigated a dirt road to the site Saturday on all terrain vehicles and a pickup truck, watching carefully for cattle. Their mission was to have the star ready before the start of the Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade later in the day.
The work of the men in their 50s, 60s and 70s, is part of a holiday tradition that has been going on for almost three quarters of a century. It was started in the 1950s by the Clarkston Jaycees and handed over to the Clarkston Lions sometime in the 1970s or 1980s.
“I can’t remember a better day,” said Bill Beutler, who has been volunteering for the project for more than three decades.
The men were cautious as they picked their way down the cliff, carrying replacements for any of the more than 300 bulbs on the 200-foot-wide, 200-foot-tall star that weren’t working.
The lights were switched from incandescent to LED bulbs in 2017, which has benefits and challenges, said Tom Driscoll.
The LED bulbs don’t have to be replaced every year, which makes the preparations go faster. The 9-watt bulbs use less electricity, but, at $5 to $7 per bulb, cost more upfront.
The heat the incandescent bulbs generated helped melt any snow that might obscure their light.
“We don’t know if we were to get a severe storm what would happen,” he said. “We have our fingers crossed.”
Beutler and Driscoll and the other three club members kidded and reminisced as they worked. This year will likely be remembered for accidentally lighting the Easter cross on the same site on Thursday.
The mix-up got lots of attention on social media, and, in its own way, reminded them of how much the community cares about the star that will be shining until the weekend after New Year’s Day.
One of the toughest parts always is just reaching the site, which is more than one mile away from the highway on private property.
“Nobody ever comes up here alone,” he said. “That’s one of our rules for safety.”
It used to be they would ride snowmobiles through snow that was 2 feet deep and higher in drifts.
Controls for all-terrain vehicles have frozen. So have the buns for hamburgers they eat after the job is done.
One year before the switch to LED, they could get parts, but not all, of the star illuminated. Volunteers took six trips up the hill before they realized they had accidentally used some 100-watt bulbs instead of 40-watt bulbs and were overloading the system.
Compared with those issues, this year went smoothly. The star was ready hours before its debut, and no one had any trouble staying warm and dry.
The crew celebrated by posing for a picture, standing in a spot with a panoramic view of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
