Shine on

Taylor Grove, owner of Denver’s Window Shine, is seen in the reflection of his van window Monday as he washes the windows at Clark Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Taylor Grove, owner of Denver’s Window Shine, is seen in the reflection of his van window Monday as he washes the windows at Clark Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.

Tags