The smoke is coming.
Sure, it’s already here, but according to forecasts from various weather, environmental and health agencies, it is likely to get worse starting tonight.
Winds that have been blowing out of the east will do a 180 and return to a more normal westerly pattern. That pivot will send smoke inland from raging wildfires in Oregon, California and Washington.
“We are going to have deteriorating air quality through the entire weekend,” said Melissa Rhein of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at Lewiston.
The Nez Perce Tribe extended an ongoing air quality advisory for its reservation lasting until Monday morning and the Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution caution for Nez Perce and Lewis counties outside of the reservation that is also scheduled to run through Monday morning.
Air quality is expected to largely be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category following the shift in wind direction. Air quality changes throughout the day will depend on wind direction and other environmental factors.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley began Thursday with moderate air quality. But by Thursday afternoon, smoke from wildfires near Orofino caused it to drop to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. More information on wildfire smoke and its health effects can be found at bit.ly/2ReiKwP and bit.ly/3k6RnBf.
Evacuation advisories and road closures surrounding the 1,632-acre Clover Fire and the nearly 1,900-acre Mile Marker 49 Fire have been lifted. Both fires are being managed under the umbrella of the Sunnyside Complex by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team. Firefighters continued mopping up around the Clover Fire west of Orofino and strengthening fire lines there, according to a news release from the team. The fire burned 13 homes and more than 30 outbuildings after erupting Monday, but has not grown significantly since then.
A burnout operation on the southwest flank of the MM49 Fire on Wednesday caused it to grow substantially. The fire has previously been listed at about 900 acres. It is burning on the west side of the Clearwater River as it flows north between Kooskia and Orofino before continuing its overall westward direction. The highway is reduced to one lane for a short section and a pilot car is leading traffic through the fire area.
Fire information officer Peggy Miller said the fire grew a quarter-mile down U.S. Highway 12 on Thursday. Firefighters wrapped utility poles along the highway to protect them, continued work to protect structures near the fire and improved a contingency line that could be used in a future burnout operation. Containment estimates were not available for either fire Thursday.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.