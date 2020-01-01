BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says a man killed another man and then himself at their home near Blackfoot.
Officers went to the home Friday night after someone called to request that they check on the welfare of the residents. The sheriff’s office said the responding deputies entered the home after looking through the windows and spotting an unresponsive man sitting in a chair.
Inside, they found the body of Bevin Chippewa, 45, in one of the bedrooms, and the body of Jeffrey Phelps, 50, in the living room chair. Investigators said it appears Chippewa was shot and killed before Phelps fatally shot himself.
The deaths remain under investigation. An earlier report said the victim was a woman.