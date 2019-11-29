LONGVIEW, Wash. — Four additional sheriff’s deputies will be put on road patrol duty early next year under a collective bargaining agreement the Cowlitz County commissioners approved with the deputies union.
“We get four fully trained experienced deputies back (on patrol),” Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said Tuesday. “That’s a big advantage.”
The three-year agreement with the Sheriff’s Deputies and Sergeants Guild includes a 4 percent annual wage hike and increases the county’s portion of health insurance payments.
The contract also allows fingerprinting work, processing and issuing gun permits and court security to be done by non-guild members.
Thurman said the department plans to go out to bid and hire a security firm to take over court security.
He said the department hopes to have the firm start work on Feb. 1. One deputy will remain working in the Hall of Justice each day, he said.
Thurman said the sheriff’s office will save several hundred thousand dollars by hiring the private firm under its financial projections.
In addition to the four deputies moved from court security, Thurman said the sheriff’s office recently had one deputy finish field training and has three more recruits in the police academy set to graduate early next year.
With all these additional deputies, Thurman said, the agency can launch a special emphasis unit to tackle chronic crime issues and neighborhood problems.
“Hopefully by next June we’ll have eight more deputies working the road than we do now,” Thurman said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners approved the 2020 property levy rates after a public hearing.
The property tax levy rates for the Cowlitz County road and general funds will decrease in 2020 because of new construction and increases in assessed valuation.
The levy rate for the road fund next year will be $1.37 per $1,000 assessed value, compared to this year’s rate of $1.56 per $1,000. The rate for the general fund, which covers basic government operations, will be $1.605 per $1,000, down from $1.73 in 2019.
Janeene Niemi, chief deputy assessor, said the decrease in the levy rates don’t mean residents’ overall property tax bill will be less than this year. That’s because property values are up.
The county could collect a maximum of $12.5 million for the road fund, but it is shifting $2.5 million to the general fund.
Only one member of the public commented during the hearing. Kelso resident Rick Von Rock said he had a problem with shifting road fund money to the general fund. He said if the road fund money isn’t needed, the commissioners should reduce that tax rather than shifting it to the general fund.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said money moved from the road fund to the general fund last year allowed the county to expand the Therapeutic Court program and add a fifth Superior Court judge.
The commissioners also approved amendments to contracts with Epic Land Solutions and Cascade Right of Way Services increasing the fees for service from $50,000 to $150,000 for each contract.
Susan Eugenis, county engineer, said Public Works is trying to hire a right-of-way agent, but until then, hiring outside companies keeps construction projects moving forward.