VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding Zachary Scott Childers, a man with autism who went missing sometime Saturday morning.
Childers was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. by his mother at his family’s home on the 12600 block of NE 99th St., Vancouver. He was reported missing at 12:43 p.m. He may have been seen near the Vancouver Mall at about 12:30 p.m.
Childers has autism and can forget his name or where he lives when he’s tired, according to a sheriff’s office press release. Childers left his family’s home with his wallet but has very little money on him. He is possibly wearing a tan zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black shoes with red trim.