The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office “located the subject of interest” in a three-day hunt for a man who authorities say wrecked a stolen car in the Waha area Sunday and fled on foot.
Deputies were called to the area Tuesday morning to again look for Jerry Glass Jr. on a report that a homeowner in the area shot at him.
The sheriff’s office issued a news release Tuesday afternoon indicating Glass, 49, had been located. Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said in a text Tuesday evening that another news release would be issued today.
A Lewiston Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to Webb Ridge Road at about 9 a.m. The ambulance stayed at the location for about 20 minutes, before returning to Lewiston with no patient on board, according to Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust.
Law enforcement said Glass drove away from a traffic stop in Whitman County on Sunday morning and later crashed a stolen vehicle in the Waha area. Glass fled on foot from the main Zaza Grade into the canyon. A Nez Perce Tribal Police officer found a wallet in the road belonging to Glass.
He was seen near Soldiers Meadows and Webb Ridge roads, and a check on cabins in the area by law enforcement revealed a broken window. Officers issued commands for him to come out and surrender, but he reportedly exited the back of the cabin and was confronted by neighbors on an adjacent property. He fled on foot, crossing Soldiers Meadows Road into the woods.