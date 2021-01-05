The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating about 30 incidents of reported drive-by shootings of homes and parked vehicles throughout the Clarkston Heights and Clarkston.
According to a news release issued Monday, the shootings occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday. A small-caliber weapon was reportedly used in the vandalism spree.
A home security camera captured video of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be an older, small sedan with a loud exhaust. Damage was reported on numerous streets, including Peaslee Avenue, Appleside Boulevard, Hillyard Drive, Crestview Drive and Poplar Street. A complete list of streets is available on the sheriff’s Facebook page, along with a video of the suspect vehicle.
Residents in those areas are being asked to check home security cameras for additional identifying information. Police can be contacted at (509) 758-2331.