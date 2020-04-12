The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance as it works to identify how a power pole was damaged at the intersection of Powers Avenue and Reservation Line, near Mann Lake.
At about 4:17 a.m. Saturday, a deputy contacted an Avista Utilities employee who discovered a power pole was snapped off at its base. Both the power pole and power lines were found on the ground in a field southeast of the intersection. Avista crews began replacing the damaged power pole, which caused an outage for the residents in the area.
Those with information about who or how the damage was caused should contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 799-3131, ext. 1.