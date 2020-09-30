GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a woman in Elk City more than a week ago that the sheriff has termed “questionable.”
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Tuesday he could not yet release the name of the woman involved, but it is believed she was from the Seattle area and was in Elk City cleaning out the house of her father, who was deceased.
An autopsy has been conducted but Giddings said there has been no determination regarding the cause of the woman’s death.
Giddings said his investigators are questioning people and hope to be able to release the name of the woman early next week.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor has declined to comment on the matter.