TROY — Two Latah County sheriff’s deputies suffered minor injuries Tuesday evening in a crash with a semitractor-trailer on State Highway 8 east of Troy.
According to an Idaho State Police report, both vehicles were headed east at about 6:15 p.m. when the crash occurred. The semi, a 2000 Peterbilt tractor with a grain trailer, was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by the Latah County sheriff’s vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, which was responding with lights and sirens to another incident, according to ISP.
Both deputies in the vehicle were taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. The semitrailer driver was treated and released at the scene. An investigation is pending.