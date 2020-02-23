WEIPPE — The names of twin 3-year-old boys who died in a house fire in Weippe on Friday have been released by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
John P. Carr and Shawn D. Carr, were found deceased and their bodies were recovered from the house once the fire was extinguished.
Chance D. Carr and Hannah R. Hueth, both 23, were inside the house at the time of the fire, but were not injured.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a fully engulfed structure fire at 107 W. Eighth Ave. in Weippe at about 1:05 a.m. Friday. The boys were unable to be rescued because of the intensity of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.