Sheriff Chris Goetz claims win in Clearwater County primary

Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz easily held on to his post in a three-way contest Tuesday, while Orofino detective Vincent Frazier held a narrow lead over two other competitors for the District 2 county commission seat.
With wins in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Goetz and Frazier are all but assured of victory in the November general election, with no Democrats in the races.
With 14 of 14 precincts reporting, Goetz received 1,094 votes, or 62.87 percent, in the Republican primary, followed by former Orofino police officer Don Denison with 433 votes, or 24.89 percent, and former Fresno, Calif., police officer Jim Garrison with 213 votes, or 12.24 percent.
In the commission race, Frazier gathered 620 votes, or 36.36 percent, followed by Don Gardner with 554 votes, or 32.49 percent, and Dennis Fuller with 531 votes, or 31.14 percent.
Both Goetz and Frazier expressed gratitude for the support of the community in the election.
“Just want to thank the voters of the county for their continued support for me as sheriff,” Goetz said. “I’m really honored with the number of votes. I didn’t think I would win by that much. It’s just overwhelming to have that kind of support and it tells me the sheriff’s office must be going in the right direction right now.”
Frazier said: “I appreciate the people of Clearwater County’s support and I’ll do the best job I can do.”
