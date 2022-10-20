The only contested race in Garfield County this year is for the top law enforcement job in Pomeroy and the surrounding area.
Incumbent Drew Hyer is facing challenger Kurt Miller in the sheriff’s race, and both candidates are Republicans.
Hyer has been at the helm of the department for five years and hopes to retain his position. Miller, a former deputy, says it’s time for a change in management philosophy.
“The incumbent states that he has years of experience and several thousand training hours within his career,” Miller said. “My concern is, unfortunately those years of experience and training do not equate to a successful management style. I have observed relationships within county entities deteriorate as a result.”
If elected, Miller says high turnover and low morale are two things he’d tackle, along with including dispatchers, emergency staffers and deputies in decision making.
“My goal as the next sheriff of Garfield County is to make the office a reputable and desirable place for the entire staff,” Miller said. “I want to restore broken relationships within the county entities and to partner with them as the county grows.”
Hyer, who won the primary vote, said he’s still the right man for the job and hopes voters agree.
“I’ve worked my way up, and I want to continue working for Garfield County,” Hyer said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as sheriff.”
If he wins the Nov. 8 race, Hyer said he wants to focus on mental health during his next term. Jobs, education and housing for people with mental health problems are some of the areas he’d like to address.
“Mental health is a big issue in law enforcement,” he said. “That’s a big task I’d like to work on.”
Hyer said he loves his job and wants to keep wearing the badge and serving the public. “I want to continue to make Garfield County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
Miller graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School and played football for Idaho State University. After some time with the Air National Guard, he went to work in electronics and was promoted to product quality engineer supervisor at Micron Technology.
He and his family made the decision to move to Pomeroy after visiting relatives. His grandfather, Whit Barlow, grew up in Garfield County “and loved it.”
“I want the county to be proud of the sheriff’s office, the staff and what it represents to the county,” he said. “I want to establish a leadership style that respects and listens to all staff members and create a healthy atmosphere where people want to come to work and contribute to the success of the office.”
Ballots are being mailed to registered voters this week. They must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before Nov. 8.
