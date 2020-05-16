Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings announced May 7 that jailer Cliff Jones passed a polygraph test relating to felony claims of illegally stopping a motorist last year and altering a duty schedule.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office conducted an investigation of Jones at the behest of Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor for stopping Ethan Puderbaugh with his flashing lights when he was not authorized to do so. Jones maintained he was not the person involved in the stop.
A trail of circumstantial evidence was used by the AG’s office to claim Jones was guilty. Despite drawing a conclusion that he was guilty of multiple felonies, the AG’s office stated charges were not warranted. The AG’s office sent its final report of the matter to Peace Officer Standards and Training for them to consider decertifying Jones.
Giddings was also taken to task in the final report for being indifferent to Jones’ behavior and allowing a duty schedule to be altered. He called the situation a political machination that hatched after Lt. Doug Ulmer filed to run for sheriff.
Giddings said Jones passed the polygraph earlier in the week with “flying colors.” Giddings met with the county’s insurer, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, on Tuesday to explain what he knew of the situation. He maintains he is the only one who knows the whole story, because he works with all the people and knows them well.
He said ICRMP was initially interested in what was going on with the unmarked sheriff’s office truck still parked at Jones’ home. Giddings said he told them it was still here, but it was not being used since he took that privilege away from Jones while he was on administrative leave.
Jones’ passing of the polygraph “turns the tide,” according to Giddings. He thought Jones’ criminal defense attorney, Joe Filicetti, of Boise, would be talking with the AG’s office and informing them and Idaho County of his plans once he figures out the language and dollar amount to be sought.
“I imagine Filicetti will advise all of them what’s coming,” said Giddings. He had warned the county that if Jones passed a polygraph, the county would likely face a big lawsuit for pushing their narrative and not giving Jones due process. He said attorneys will be determining just how big the numbers are going to be.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days still scheduled for Labor Day Weekend
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla County commissioners met with fairgrounds General Manager Bill Ogg on May 8 to discuss the viability of the 2020 Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days amid the pandemic.
Roughly 30 events scheduled at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in more than $30,000 in revenue loss. Commissioners are concerned that, if the fair goes on as scheduled, the event may not be successful enough to cover expenses.
Ogg was confident that the fair and Frontier Days could be held safely, and he argued that people in the Walla Walla area are “hungry for wholesome, social interaction,” hoping the numbers would be close to previous years.
The commissioners made the decision to lay off four of the seven fairgrounds employees and halt seasonal and temporary hiring until a decision has been made. Ogg recommended that the commissioners wait until the end of June to reach a decision; however, Commissioners Greg Tompkins and Todd Kimball said a decision may need to be made sooner. Along with financial concerns, commissioners are concerned about livestock exhibitors having successful shows and sales.
Currently, the fair is scheduled for Sept. 2-6. Ogg reported that the fair’s headlining band, Chicago, is still willing to perform, and many of the other vendors and contractors are still willing to provide entertainment.
The commissioners are taking public comments via email at wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
— Becka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday