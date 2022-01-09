Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
POMEROY — The Harold and Helen Shepherd Foundation celebrates 25 years of granting funds to local and area entities which benefit the betterment, growth and well-being of the community and citizens. During the past year, the foundation has awarded $405,737, which is $81,771.39 more than the COVID-19 year of 2020.
Since 1996, the Harold and Helen Shepherd Foundation has been granting money to various nonprofit organizations in Garfield County. For the year 2020, the Foundation gave $323,965.61. Harold and Helen Shepherd were Garfield County residents who dearly loved this community and upon their passing had a foundation in place to award grants each year to assist various nonprofit organizations.
Helen Morris Shepherd grew up Garfield County and was the daughter of W.B. Morris, an early county resident who owned the Pomeroy State Bank as well as several farms. Although both Helen and Harold attended Whitman College in Walla Walla they did not meet until later, when she went to law school in Seattle. They had no children and rather than have their money leave the community, they set up the endowment for its benefit.
Grant, scholarship and giving was presented to:
City of Pomeroy in the collective amount of $116,283: pool passes $3,500; guard chairs $2,500; pool tarps $11,185; weed eaters $680; cemetery mower $7,654; gravel for cemetery $4,000; tennis court City Park $30,000; Pomeroy swim team $7,500; “Welcome to Pomeroy” sign east end of Pomeroy $45,264; and Bert Brady Memorial $4,000.
Garfield County totaling $17,085: Friends of 911 $1,000; fairground’s sprinklers $10,000; rodeo booth $500; groomer $1,200; 4-H camp $1,200; library $1,135; and ag museum tractor $500 and Harris tractor $2,500.
Garfield County Hospital District for $6,768 for a Panasonic freezer for the lab. The Senior Center for kitchen interior wall repair in the amount of $11,056. Garfield Round Table Senior Meals received $15,000. The Pataha Flour Mill was awarded $31,000 for: three air conditioners $15,000; two hot buffet bars $7,000; and $9,000 for construction to widen stairs to upper floor.
The Pomeroy School District received funding of $67,725 for the following: archery $4,850; STEAM program $450; Pig Out on Books $1,000; elementary art $3,460; transitional kindergarten program $1,300; elementary shoes for PE $215; scoreboard display $6,500; Shepherd Field fencing $15,000; weight room $10,000; senior night/graduation $1,500; FCCLA State Convention $5,000; FFBLA Regional $5,000; FFA Convention $3,500; elementary hallway light covers $2,000; and high school library $5,000.
The food bank received $5,500 for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild $5,000 for sponsor programs. Pomeroy Jr. Gun Club $3,000. Walla Walla Symphony support $4,000.
The Walla Walla Community College was awarded $30,000 for student scholarships. Washington State University received $60,000 for libraries $10,000; College of Medicine $30,000; and student scholarships $20,000.
Other awards were to Garfield County Vintage Fire Truck support for $2,000; Garfield County Christian Youth Group signage $320; and to the Pomeroy Community Center — Seeley Theatre plaster repair for $30,000.
— Charlotte Baker, East Washingtonian, (Pomeroy), Thursday
Fake money makes showing at theater
GRANGEVILLE — “This note is not legal.”
So states the $5 bill in small type on the front. Yet this fake — designated as “for motion picture use only” in two different spots on front — passed through hands to end up in the till at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville last month.
It’s less of a monetary loss and, “It’s just disappointing someone would do that,” said theater owner Chris Wagner, who has put the word of warning out to area businesses about watching for such fakes, and is stepping up in-house vigilance as a result.
“We’ve had that sort of stuff in the past, not a lot, but we haven’t had that movie money before,” said Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman. In the past calendar year, GPD has run across a couple fake treasury notes, he said, but Newman isn’t aware of any recent area prosecutions related to such activity. Normally, large denominations are passed, $50 and $100: “This is the first $5 bill I’ve come across,” he said.
High-quality movie prop money is just an online click away. A quick search found one company offering $1 million in such bills for $499.98. Such funny money isn’t illegal to own, nor is it illegal to make; however, it is illegal to pass such bills knowingly in financial transactions. It is legal to manufacture, according to guidelines set by the U.S. Secret Service, as long as it is not the same size, color and texture of real money, that images are not exact to real currency, and it must be labeled as “replica” or “not for legal tender.”
“One of my managers noticed it,” Wagner said, discovering the bill in late December, possibly remembering the subject who passed this, along with a legitimate $5, but not recognizing the person. This is a first for his business, and since then, “we’re on high alert now,” with his managers informed on what to look for, and the fake money laminated and at the ticket office, “so we can keep it on hand and refer back to it, if needed.”
Newman said this crime, a felony, falls under the counterfeiting and forgery code in passing fictitious bills, and carries a potential 14-year maximum prison sentence.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday