Having lots of puppies and kittens might be a cute problem to have, but it’s putting a strain on local resources that help with unhomed animals.
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter has a total of 82 animals at its facility, 47 dogs and 35 cats, including a litter of 10 unweaned puppies and another litter of nine 1-month-old puppies. In its foster homes, there are 44 cats and one dog for a grand total of 127 animals in the shelter’s care.
The shelter’s development director, Becky Sturmer, said numbers are unusually high.
“We always spike during kitten season, but this is across the board,” she said. “We continue to be very full.”
Jenna Redheart, director of the Lewiston-based Idaho Animal Rescue Network, is also seeing an increase in animals with 50 to 60 for its rescue group. “We have kittens popping out every day now,” she said.
Sturmer and Redheart said the influx of animals is a combination of factors. The first is the number of animals taken from hoarding cases, which included some puppies and kittens. After that, the shelter got more puppies that were strays.
The economy is another factor. Redheart said there’s not as many pet-friendly housing options available, so sometimes when people move, they can’t bring their pets with them.
“Unfortunately, they turn their dogs loose and that’s when they become strays,” Sturmer said.
With inflation, some people are having financial troubles and are unable to feed their pets. That also leads people to turn their pets loose or dump them — neither of which is a good option. Redheart said the Idaho Animal Rescue Network has a pet food pantry that is available and is regularly stocked for those who need it.
All of that is happening during the usual kitten season increase.
“Everything is hurting right now,” Redheart said. “It’s the perfect storm.”
Neither the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter nor the Idaho Animal Rescue Network are accepting surrendered animals because of the high numbers they are already handling. Redheart said her group always refers people to other resources in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or on the Palouse if they can’t accept more animals.
The rescue group is turning away animals “every day and it sucks,” Redheart said. “And when you turn (animals) away, they end up getting dumped or worse.”
Redheart praised the volunteers who help with fostering animals in their homes, many who have doubled the amount of pets they take in. “I can’t say enough good things about the fosters and volunteers right now,” she said. “It’s been tricky but we’re making it work.”
The uptick in animals is also straining the shelter’s staff, many of whom are taking care of the puppies. The two litters have been separated to make sure diseases don’t spread. Puppies are especially susceptible to the highly contagious parvovirus, which can be fatal.
“We have our own little maternity ward going on,” Sturmer said between the puppies and the kittens the shelter is taking care of.
The puppies aren’t currently available for adoption but puppies are usually adopted faster. “They’re sure cute,” Sturmer said. “They’ll go pretty quickly.”
The shelter and rescue group are watching costs rise on vet bills as well. Sturmer said before animals are adopted, they are vaccinated and spayed or neutered, which is helped with the adoption fee. Redheart said the veterinarians they work with have been accommodating and the group is working through its expenses with donations and grants.
Adoptions can help ease the number of animals needing homes. Another helpful practice is getting pets spayed or neutered, which can be done at the shelter. That prevents more litters of puppies and kittens who might end up as strays if they don’t find homes.
The animal shelter will eventually move to a new facility, located south of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, which has been in the works for several years.
“We just need our new shelter,” Sturmer said, which would help increase the number of animals the shelter can take care of and provide more resources to the community.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
More information
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is raising money for the foster kitten program by bringing adoptable kittens into businesses. For $100, the foster team will bring adoptable kittens to the workplace for people to help reduce stress for employees and socialize the kittens. Those interested can call the shelter at (208) 746-1623.
In addition, the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter is having a Bark-B-Cue to raise money for the new shelter. The event will be from 3-6 p.m. July 22 at the shelter’s new location at the corner of Southport and Airpointe Place near the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.