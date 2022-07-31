SPOKANE — With daily highs staying above 100 degrees this weekend, pets are at risk of suffering from heat-related illness, especially those with fur coats.

If animals like cats and dogs spend too much time outside in high temperatures, they can suffer from heat stroke and dehydration. Corrine Trottier, a veterinary assistant at Spokane Cat Clinic, says owners should be on the lookout for symptoms of heat stroke.

