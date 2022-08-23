Shelters bring rescued beagles to Inland Northwest

<text>Over the weekend, 41 beagles, who were among 4,000 rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, arrived in Spokane — 16 with SpokAnimal and 25 with the Spokane Humane Society. Here, a dozen beagles are in the play yard Monday with Melissa Cameron at SpokAnimal.</text>

 Dan Pelle/Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE — Dozens of beagles that were meant to be used for experiments in research projects will now have the chance to live with Spokane area families.

The Spokane Humane Society has taken in 25 of the beagles and SpokAnimal has accepted 16 from among the estimated 4,000 rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. An organization called Greater Good Charities flew about 160 dogs into Portland on Saturday to be distributed to several animal rescue organizations in the region, said SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck.

