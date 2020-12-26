Shelter from the cold

MOSCOW — Sojourners’ Alliance has provided more people with emergency shelter, homeless prevention and rapid rehousing assistance in the last six months than the previous year because of COVID-19 and cold weather, Executive Director Cliff McAleer said.
From June 1 to Dec. 1, the Moscow nonprofit organization provided 41 people (1,112 bednights) with emergency shelter, or motel vouchers — a huge increase from the 19 people (290 bednights) it supplied with emergency shelter from June 1, 2019 to May 31.
“The motel vouchers — we’re doing in a month what we did in a year monetary-wise and person-wise,” said McAleer, who took the reins at Sojourners’ Alliance in mid-May after longtime Executive Director Steve Bonnar resigned.
Homeless prevention and rapid rehousing spiked from 22 people receiving those services during the previous one-year period to 30 people in the last six months.
Homeless prevention provides assistance to those who fall behind on bills, like electricity or rent, McAleer said. Rapid rehousing provides short-term rental assistance and services.
Sojourners’ Alliance also serves as a homelessness response system access point for Region 2, which includes Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties. Those in need of housing can call and undergo a screening process to determine the level of need. McAleer said the number of calls and appointments has probably doubled in the last month or two.
The nonprofit offers on-site transitional housing and off-site permanent supportive housing as well. McAleer said the capacity in the transitional housing facilities was reduced to allow for social distancing because of COVID-19.
Winter weather always brings an uptick in demand for the organization’s services, and that demand has only increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Many people lost their jobs or had their hours reduced because of the virus, and the cold weather prevents people from sleeping in their vehicle or camping at parks.
McAleer said he expects the demand for Sojourners’ Alliance’s services to continue to increase in the next two or three months.
Sojourners’ Alliance received a two-year, roughly $275,000 Emergency Shelter Grant in August through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association that helped keep up with the increased need. The grant money must be used for homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and motel vouchers.
The money is being used for Moscow residents but has also helped rural communities in the region. A family in Cottonwood and an Orofino man are two examples, McAleer said.
Sojourners’ Alliance is normally granted around $30,000 per year for homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and motel vouchers. McAleer said there’s a lot more money to go around for the three programs this year, but those fund are being used up quickly.
McAleer, 67, worked as case manager for Sojourners’ Alliance from September 2017 until he assumed the organization’s top leadership position in May. Before Sojourners’ Alliance, he worked 28 years, including 16 as executive director, for Milestone Decisions Inc., in Moscow. Milestone Decisions provides support and services for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“You get to a place and you develop a bond with the organization and the mission, and I really felt that there’s been a lot of things that Steve (Bonnar) has started and has worked on over the years that I just felt like carrying on,” he said. “I think we’re in a good place, and I just wanted to help move us forward.”
People can choose to donate to Sojourners’ Alliance or other nonprofit housing organizations in Idaho through the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The online fundraiser, www.avenuesforhope.org, started Dec. 10 and runs through Thursday.
McAleer said the fundraiser is Sojourners’ Alliance’s largest of the year. It’s also the organization’s only fundraiser this year because of COVID-19.
“It’s as important as ever,” he said.
Sojourners’ Alliance has raised $11,750 through Avenues for Hope and Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow has raised $34,450 as of late this week.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.