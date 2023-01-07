A temporary overnight shelter for homeless people could open as early as Monday in Lewiston after weeks of delays.
First Step 4 Life expects the walls and roof of a military-style tent to arrive before this weekend is over, along with the remainder of the 20 cots needed for the structure, said Shaun Hollace, executive director of the not-for-profit group that helps individuals with substance abuse problems.
Everything else required for the shelter is on hand, including the floor, a heating and ventilation system, and containers for the fuel that will warm it, Hollace said.
It will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week on a privately-owned lot on Ninth Street at the base of the grade just south of the Weisgerber furniture store building.
“We’re just going to do what we can to keep people from freezing at this point,” Hollace said.
The low-barrier facility will have capacity for 20 people who will be allowed to stay at the tent as long as they follow rules such as not posing a threat to themselves, others in the shelter or neighbors who live near it, Hollace said.
His group will encourage those who frequent the shelter to receive treatment for mental health issues and drug addictions that could be undermining their efforts to find work and get permanent housing, he said.
First Step 4 Life ordered the tent Dec. 18, about the same time the Lewiston City Council passed an ordinance that sunsets March 20 exempting temporary warming facilities from certain requirements for more permanent forms of housing for the homeless.
The tent and the equipment to operate it were supposed to be delivered from Michigan three days after the order, Hollace said,
But the truck drivers moving it encountered challenges such as highway closures in Minnesota because of icy roads.
In the interim, Hollace and others from First Step 4 Life have continued daily rounds of the places where homeless people live in cooperation with law enforcement, distributing necessities like clothing, he said.
When the weather was at its coldest, First Step 4 Life, located at 903 D St., Suite 201, in Lewiston, stayed open 24 hours a day, instead of just being open during the day, Hollace said.
The temporary shelter will be an improvement, but Hollace cautions that it’s only part of what’s needed to protect homeless people from the elements.
No matter how miserable it is outside, some homeless individuals are reluctant to go to a shelter because they might lose the place they sleep to someone else, he said.
“It’s just a Bandaid for a little bit,” Hollace said.
First Step 4 Life is one of many groups seeking ways to get homeless individuals off the streets.
United Gospel Mission, based in Spokane, could break ground on a 96-bed, high-barrier homeless shelter as early as this spring on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston, said UGM’s executive director Phil Altmeyer.
Fundraising is underway and architectural plans are being completed for the facility that would only accept those who are drug- and alcohol-free as his group awaits the outcome of a proceeding in District Court in the 2nd Judicial District of Idaho, he said.
The court has been asked to review the Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of a conditional use permit for the UGM project by the owner of a business near the proposed shelter.