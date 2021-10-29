She’s ready to roll out the pumpkins

It’s hard to tell who is more excited about the return of Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday to downtown Lewiston.
The obvious would be all the costume-wearing children who will descend on the city center from noon to 4 p.m. to gather up candy and take part in the games and activities.
But equally excited, if not more so, is Amanda Nixon, 34, of Lewiston. Nixon is in her first year as president of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the association that has worked hard to bring back, in all its Halloween glory, an event like many that was canceled last year because of the worldwide pandemic.
Craig Clohessy: Any surprises for this year’s Pumpkin Palooza?
Amanda Nixon: I think what people will be most pleasantly surprised with is the amount of vendors and participation we see downtown in this event. Every year it grows bigger and bigger. It is by far our biggest community event and we are super excited for it.
We don’t have anything really new this year, maybe just changing how we’ve done things a little bit because of COVID-19, but still really fun and engaging our community members, especially those little kids who want to get out and get all the candy.
CC: What motivated you to become involved with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston?
AN: Courtney Kramer, who was the past executive director, reached out to the credit union (Lewis Clark Credit Union where Nixon is employed) to see if we could be a partner of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston in any way as an organization. Learning more and having more in-depth conversations with her, I felt like it was something that aligned with what I personally feel community should be engaged in and involved. I could see the small business side of it as well from a financial institution standpoint. You really want to get those small businesses successful in those first 36 months and in the black instead of operating in the red. I felt like it was a good partnership.
CC: What do you see as downtown Lewiston’s greatest strength?
AN: Its people. I am always surprised in a good way about how people are willing to support and willing to help in whatever capacity they can. Sometimes the ask for the dollar is hard, especially for small businesses, but they are out there with us setting up for events, or donating in other ways that they can. I’m not originally from Lewiston, so to see from an outside perspective how generous this community is — it just blows me away, time and time again.
CC: What’s the downtown association doing to build on the strengths of downtown?
AN: After going through the big process of (developing a) downtown master plan, we can look at those really key components and pair those with key people who are involved in downtown, whether that’s the city of Lewiston or downtown business owners.
CC: Does the association actively recruit new members, new businesses to downtown?
AN: We have a couple different partners that we work with depending on what the capacity is to try to fit business owners into smaller retail locations downtown. Or if they’re looking for larger spaces, whether that’s a real estate agent, it kind of depends on the need, but definitely you want to increase the tax base and the revenue in downtown Lewiston to have it be thriving and successful.
CC: You have worked at Lewis-Clark Credit Union for nine years, currently serving as vice president of operations. What led to your interest in the world of finance?
AN: I never thought I would be in finance, to be quite honest with you. That wasn’t ever my aspiration. ... I actually started going to school with an interest in the medical field — to be a coroner. Having a child, I personalized with that too much, so I completely switched gears and moved to business management.
I got into credit unions. It was an opportunity out of college and I started as a teller and realized, “Wow, this is more than just a bank.” ... We are a not-for-profit and are here to serve the community. Our structure is different, our impact is different, we’re democratically controlled by our members. Our members own the financial institution. ... We get to give (our profits) back to the community. That is so important.
CC: You love to travel. Of the places you’ve visited, which was your favorite?
AN: I always hold a special place in my heart for Costa Rica. So far that’s my favorite but I would go anywhere in the world. I think one of the places I’m most interested to travel would be Turkey and that area. But given our current political and military climate, I don’t know if that’s ever going to be possible in my lifetime to travel there safely.
CC: Why Costa Rica?
AN: It was so welcoming and it was just completely different than a lot of the other places in Central America. They want you there and not in like a cheesy tourist way where they’re going to sell you the little trinkets and stuff. The people are so nice.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
AN: I’m just super excited. I haven’t been the president (of the downtown association) for very long. ... I feel like the board as a whole and the organization as a whole is going in a really good, exciting direction because we have the master plan and a business improvement district to build on that.
I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but there’s some really cool things that are coming up over the next three years or so.
We have a really big event next year that’s brand new that will be something the valley has never seen before that I think a lot of people will enjoy.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Name: Amanda Nixon
Age: 34
City of residence: Lewiston
Title/occupation: Vice president of operations at Lewis Clark Credit Union.
Family: Children, Cooper, Cora and Finnley.
Education: Business management at Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: Been with LCCU for almost nine years. “I can’t see myself working anywhere else. Our mission, purpose and structure align with my personal core values so well.”
Hobbies/interests: Loves to travel. “When I’m not planning my next trip, you can find me spending time with my family and friends; cooking, eating great food, playing games and laughing — lots of laughing.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: Hidden talents: “I have a knack for wit and humor. My inner stand-up comedian tends to come out when I am in good company.” Surprising: “I was a foreign exchange student when I was younger. I got to experience life as a Kiwi while in New Zealand. I suppose that is what spurred my wanderlust.”
If You Go
WHAT: Pumpkin Palooza
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Downtown Lewiston
WHAT TO EXPECT: Games, activities, vendors, contests, performances and the Great Pumpkin Roll.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: beautifuldowntownlewiston.org