She’s ready for the next big thing

Just because Shelia Flowers is graduating doesn’t mean she’s slowing down.
Flowers will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in applied science at Walla Walla Community College, finishing it in three years by taking extra classes and going to school in the summer.
She is one of 119 total graduates, and one of just two in applied sciences, who will be graduating at 4 p.m. today at the Clarkston campus at 1470 Bridge St. Flowers is also one of the first to graduate from the Clarkston campus with the bachelor’s of applied science degree. She will be a speaker at the ceremony, graduating from the honors program.
The Asotin resident decided to return to school after managing a Zip Trip and being a stay-at-home mom. When her youngest daughter turned 18, she thought it was time to head back to the classroom. She credited her husband, who worked full-time to help support her as she earned her degree.
“I love learning and I love bettering myself,” she said. “I wanted (my children) to see that I never gave up on my dream.”
In addition to working on her course load, Flowers was the president of the Student Government Association and helped start a newspaper club, the Warrior Pride Gazette. She was involved in the Professional Business Leaders Club, including being president for the past two years. Flowers will be competing with the club in Chicago at the end of June. She and her partner for their project created a brochure and flyer for a made-up company. The competition also has testing for personal finance and accounting.
The last two years were also spent tutoring other students. “So when I wasn’t doing my schoolwork, I was helping other people with their schoolwork,” she said.
Initially, she graduated with an associate degree, but then decided to get a bachelor’s because it’s only a few more classes. “Everyone’s getting an associate and I wanted to stand out more,” she said.
With graduation, all that work is wrapping up and Flowers doesn’t have the extra pressure, which she doesn’t like. She’s already missing the workload of her classes as well as the welcoming and helpful community she found at the college.
“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s great and I’m happy and feel like I accomplished something big.”
However, she’s looking for her next challenge. She’s still looking for a job and has a resume out on some websites. She wants to work in an office setting in accounting or as an office manager.
“I love QuickBooks and I really like the office setting,” she said. “Actually, it would be great if I could get a job here at the school. I love the community — everything.”
IF YOU GO
What: Walla Walla Community College graduation.
When: 4 p.m. today.
Where: Walla Walla Community College Clarkston campus, 1470 Bridge St.